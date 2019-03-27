Domestic tourist arrivals in Kashmir drop by 40 % in 3 yrs

March 27, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The domestic tourist arrivals in Kashmir have dropped by 40 percent while the arrivals of foreign tourists have gone up by 130 percent in last three years.

Before the 2016 uprising in the Valley, the domestic tourist arrival in the year was highest in four years. At least 12,745,96 domestic tourists had visited the Valley before Burhan’s killing and outbreak of unrest.

After the killing of Burhan on July 6, 2016 and subsequent unrest, the domestic tourist arrivals dropped from 12,745,96 to 7,85,173 in last three years.

Deputy Director Tourism (Planning) revealed that in 2016, at least 12,745,96 tourists had visited Valley while the figure stood 11,960,67 in 2017.

According to the official, 2018 was worst hit in terms of domestic tourist arrivals as only 7,85,173 domestic tourists visited Kashmir.

This figure was revealed by Deputy Director Tourism (Planning) in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) application filed by RTI activist M M Shuja.

However, the official disclosed that arrival of foreign tourists to Valley has increased in last three years.

In 2016, at least 24,516 foreign tourist arrivals had visited Kashmir and the arrivals witnessed 29 percent rise in 2017 with 31,697 foreign tourists travelling to the Valley.

In 2018, 31,413 foreign tourists visited Kashmir, marking 130 percent rise in arrivals.

Pertinently, the Tourism department, Kashmir has spent over Rs 5 crore on road shows and other events of the Rs 15.05 crore allocated to Tourism department, Kashmir, from the budgetary package under the Prime Minister’s package for improvement of tourism infrastructure.

The road shows by the tourism department in different parts of India have failed to improve domestic tourist arrivals in the State. The unplanned road shows are being seen as “waste of public exchequer” by the Tourism Department.





Year Domestic Arrivals Foreigner

Arrivals Total

2015 89,886,1 28,954 927,815

2016 12,745,96 24,516 12,991,12

2017 11,960,67 31,697 12,277,64

2018 78,517,3 56,029 84,120,2



