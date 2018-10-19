Dolma to hold additional charge of DHSK, Matoo is DHSJ

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
The Government Thursday ordered transfers and postings in Health department.
According to the order issued by the Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Sameer Mattoo, Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization J&K was transferred and posted as Director Health Services Jammu relieving Bhupinder Singh, Mission Director NHM of the Additional charge.
Dr Kunzes Dolma, Deputy Director (Hqr) Health Services Kashmir shall hold the charge of Director Health Services Kashmir in addition to her own duties till further orders.
Dr Arun Sharma, CMO awaiting orders of adjustment in Directorate of Health Services Jammu has been posted as ADMO Labour (ESI). He will also hold the charge of Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization J&K in additional to his own duties till further orders.