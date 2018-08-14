Dogras will shout pro-Pakistan slogans if Article 35-A abrogated: NC leader

SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Aug 13:
A Jammu-based leader of National Conference on Monday said that the Dogras of Jammu region will be compelled to shout pro-Pakistan slogans if the Article 35-A is abrogated.
“In case Article 35-A is abrogated, we Dogras will not sit quietly,” said Rohit Kerni, district president, National Conference. He was speaking during a meeting on ‘Save Art 35-A- Save Dogra identity, save jobs, save your land and save Jammu’ organized here at NC headquarters with regard to a meeting
He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Don’t compel Dogras to shout Pro-Pakistan slogans in Jammu by abrogating Article 35-A from Jammu and Kashmir.”
“Central Government is using Supreme Court to abrogate Art 34-A from Jammu and Kashmir,” he added, while condemning the policies of Modi Government.
He said that it is a conspiracy against Dogras hatched by “Central Government”.
“In last four years, they have not done any work which they can showcase to the people and get votes. However, when elections come, they start talking about issues like Ram Mandir and abrogation of Article 35.”
“They (Union Government) also boast that they will ‘bring ten heads’ if Pakistan army cuts a head of one Indian soldier’. What they have they done so far. On Sunday an SOG constable was killed by militants during encounter at Batamaloo (Srinagar)? They did nothing. They only talk bib but do nothing,” he said in his speech.
“If Article 35-A is snatched, doesn’t matter if it was implemented by Maharaja Hari Singh or anyone else, we will not sit quietly. Supreme Court has nothing to do with it. It is Central Government which is using Supreme Court to abrogate it from Jammu and Kashmir.”
“I would like to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a tough time. If Article 35A is abrogated, don’t think that Jammu Dogras will sit quietly. By snatching our right, you (Modi) will compel us to shout Pro-Pakistan slogans in Jammu also,” he said.
Meanwhile, according to a statement, the meeting was chaired by Youth NC President, Aijaz Jan.
Jan, in his address, said that Article 35-A is pride of state of Jammu and Kashmir and some “anti-social forces are hell bent to damage it but they should understand that Article 35-A is not confined to any religion of faith but is identity of all residents of state.”
Jan accused BJP for following different tactics to divert the attention of people and said that “BJP is now trying to use Article 35-A as a tool to revive themselves in politics of country as party has badly failed to deliver and 'Jumla' Government has lost its sheen”.
He also asked youth cadre to remain prepared for proposed local body polls and municipal polls in the state and said that youth cadre of party is going to play a vital role in these polls.
“People from Jammu are fed up with hollows promises and slogans of BJP,” he added.
Those who spoke are Sandeep singh, Abhay Bakaya, Rakesh Singh, Jalaj Chaudhary , S Joginder Singh, Imran Goni, Tajinder Singh, Muzamil Teli, Mohd Khalid, Mohd Ashfaq, Ajaz Ahmed Wani and others.