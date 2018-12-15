Dog population on rise in KU’s Hazratbal campus, students worried

Will come up with new strategy to tackle stray dogs: Proctor
Sahil IqballSrinagar, Dec 14:
Authorities at University of Kashmir have failed to curb the growing population of dogs inside the campus posing threat to the students, teachers and visitors alike.
Students undergoing various degree courses at Hazrabtal campus complained that dogs can be seen in every nook and corner of the varsity and the beautiful campus has become a resting place for stray dogs. They said students fear to venture out of their hostels during morning and evening hours.
Basit Farooq a student of Department of Law said the campus has become a breeding ground for dogs and they can be seen roaming freely in the campus.
“I was attacked by the dogs in May this year and I injured my left leg. It took me months to come out of that trauma,” he said adding that KU authorities are in slumber. If the population of dogs is not controlled they might outnumber the students at some later point of time.
Another student, Shahid Hassan said the students who have to attend early morning classes are compelled to enter the campus in groups to avoid any attack by the dogs.
“We try to leave the varsity as early as possible, in order to reach home safely, because of the fact that dozens of dogs are waiting for their prey near Budshah gate of the campus,” Hassan said.
He said Naseem Bagh which is known for its beauty has now become a resting place for dogs as they remain present there in groups. There is no space for students and the staff members to sit, Hassan said.
Another student Aqib Ahmed, who visits library on daily basis said dogs remain present outside the Allama Iqbal Library and many students skip visiting the place due to fear.
He said despite many complaints to authorities nothing has changed on the ground.
The students appealed KU authorities to curb the dog menace and ensure free atmosphere for the students inside the campus.
Chief Proctor, Kashmir University, Naseer Iqbal told Rising Kashmir that they are trying their best to control the dog population inside the campus. “Reason for the presence of dogs is throwing of food items openly as the students don’t use dustbins. We tried many times and even officials from the Municipality visited the campus but we need cooperation of the students as well. We are planning to come out with a new strategy to counter the dog menace,” Iqbal said.
He assured that KU will also ask Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) concerned Ward Officer to look into the matter so that students get relief from the stray dogs.