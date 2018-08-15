Dog menace goes unchecked in Srinagar, people worried

SMC claims decrease in number of canines, says less dog bite cases reported in 2017-18
‘Common man knows what dog menace is, SMC doesn’t even know the number’
Zenaira Bakhsh/Gafira Qadir/AniqaSrinagar, Aug 14:
Dog menace in Srinagar city and its outskirts has taken a dangerous shape as the number of canines has witnessed a drastic increase over the years. People in most parts of the city have been complaining of presence of stray dogs in their respective areas and have accused the concerned authorities of playing with the lives of common masses by not taking concrete steps. They say they fear to leave their homes as the streets remain packed with dogs, forcing them to remain indoors especially before sunrise and after the sunset.
Meer Abid resident of Syed Mohalla Batamaloo said, “On an average 60-70 stray dogs remain present near Batamaloo police station which poses threat to human life and it is impossible to pass through that area especially after 5 pm.”
He said it is not about one area, you will see large number of stray dogs roaming in other areas of Batamaloo. “Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials visit these areas only to collect monthly dues but do nothing about the complaints,” he added.
Areas like Rawalpora, Nowgam, Chanapora, Natipora, Bemina, Humhama, Karan Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Lal Chowk, Dalgate and entire Downtown have become safe home for dogs which eventually leaves people in trouble.
“Open garbage or human waste lying untouched on roads is the prime reason for doge menace. The population of dogs has been increasing rapidly making it difficult for kids as well as adults to walk past these areas. Dogs started chasing and barking soon as they see an individual,” said Toiba Paul, a resident of Rawalpora.
Waseem Ahmad, resident of Shaheed Gunj, Karanagar said the people complained about this problem to the concerned department but they didn’t pay any heed. “SMC says number has decreased but in reality they don’t even know the exact number of dogs in Srinagar city, so how can they make it as to whether it has increased or decreased,” Ahmad added.
“We complained to Ward Officer about the dog menace but he turned a deaf ear,” said Muzafar Qadir, a resident of Fateh Kadal.
Mehar-un-Nisa, a resident of Hamdania Colony Bemina said that dogs keep barking all night thus disturbing the sleep as “their continuous barking is troublesome for people who are ill or are elderly.”
However, the authorities are claiming that the number of dogs has gradually come down from the past few years. “Still we are concerned about the dog population.”
Dr Qazi Javed, Health Officer SMC said, “We haven’t received much cases of rabies from a long time now. The slant of dog bite ratio is towards the lower side.”
Another senior official at SMC wishing not to be named said, “We have a 3-way action plan for treating dog menace which includes long term process, intermediate and short term process. Dogs become healthy because of the wastage that people throw on roadside, hence increasing the number of dogs all over the city.”
He added that people themselves are responsible for the problem. “If people will stop throwing garbage carelessly here and there, there will be decline in the count of dogs,” the official added.
He said according to the latest census the dog ratio has witnessed a huge drop from 90,000 in 2011 to 30,000 in 2017-18. Also, the dog bite cases have considerably decreased from 7000 in 2011 to 4900 in 2017-18.
SMC in collaboration with their Anti Rabies Clinic (ARC) at SMHS Hospital performs 10 dog sterilization surgeries per day.
Criticizing the government’s approach to tackle the problem, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Chairman International Forum for Justice said, “I filed a petition against 101st dog bite case of a 10 year-old-boy from Zaina Kadal but in turn I received three trucks full of dogs in the premises of my home at Lolab.”
He further added that even after complaining no action was taken against it and his petition received no response because of animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi’s advocacy for ban on killing of dogs.