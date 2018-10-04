Dog bite cases on rise in Kulgam

Shafat MirKulgam:
Dog-bite cases have increased two-fold as compared to the previous year as the authorities at south Kashmir’s district Kulgam have failed to tackle the stray dog menace.
Three persons with dog bite injuries were brought to district hospital Kulgam last evening. They had been attacked by stray dogs at different places in and adjacent to Kulgam district. Dog biting incidents are on the rise. 22 such cases were received on a single day in mid-September, according to a doctor in Kulgam hospital.
“The number of stray canines has increased since last few months and it has become quite difficult to venture out in the dark,” said a local chemist. “During the last few months, there have been frequent reports of dog bites across the district,” he adds. A boy also lost his life a couple of months ago due to a dog bite.
The cases of dog bites were reported from Banimulla, Chadar, Tarigam, Kadar, Behibagh, Ashmuji, Chawalgam and Mirhama areas since last few months. Doctors say three injured one of them a child was referred to a Srinagar hospital today.
Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Kulgam, Dr G M Bhat, said that they received three cases of dog bites today who were provided with necessary treatment.
He said that the child had been treated here only and the surgeon specialist referred the kid only as there was a need to get the plastic surgery done.
“It's after a fortnight that we received a dog bite case and during mid-September, we received some 22 dog bite victims on a single day all of a sudden and all the incidents have happened in different areas of the district,” he said, adding “We have serum and anti-rabies drugs available to manage such patients.”