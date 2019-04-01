Doda youth interrupts Javed Mustafa’s speech

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A youth from Doda on Sunday held demonstration in Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) here in first ever meeting of the party at hotel Ritz.

As soon as former legislator and ex-senior leader of PDP, Javed Mustafa Mir, who recently joined JKPM, stood up and started speaking , one youth namely Tanveer Rather interrupted.

Rather objected the presence of the former minister in the JKPM which, as per him, was "floated to give chance to new leadership especially to the educated youth".

Speaking on the sidelines of the function, the agitated youth said, he had come to the public meeting to join JKPM, but was annoyed on seeing Javed Mustafa Mir.

“ I have objection with Javed Mustafa Mir, who remained a minister in PDP Government,” he said, while speaking to media.

He further said that the educated youth should have been given chance in the new political party, instead of old politicians. "There must be difference, if the party was floated with such intention," another youth added.