Doda: Municipal Committee members take oath

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 01:
The newly elected members of Doda, Bhaderwah and ThathriMunicipal Committees of Doda took oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday at Town Hall Doda.
In Doda Municipal Committee, the oath was administered by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal Sharma to the 17 elected members including 06 women.
While congratulating the elected members, the ADC urged upon them to work with zeal, enthusiasm and determination for strengthening the developmental process in the town and serve for the betterment of the society.
In Bhaderwah, Municipal Committee, the oath was administered by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhaderwah, Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti to 13 elected members including 04 women at Committee Hall, Bhaderwah.
The ADC congratulated the elected members and urged upon them to work for public welfare and development of their respective wards in sub- District Bhaderwah.
Among others, Principal Government Degree College, Chief Executive Officer, BDA, EO MC, Bhaderwah, ASP, DFO and Tehsildar Bhaderwah were also present on the occasion.
Similarly, SDM, Thathri, Mohammad Anwar Banday administered oath to 07 elected members of Thathri Municipal Committee at Dak Banglow, Thathri.
The elected members pledged to work with honesty and dedication and up to the entire satisfaction of the people of their respective wards, the official added.