Doda: Madrasa-Shams-Ul-Aalamd celebrates annual day

Attempts to interfere in ‘Muslim Personal matters’ won’t be tolerated: Saroori
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu: -
Annual function day of Madrasa-Shams-Ul-Aalam Assarabad was celebrated at Kahara area of Doda district.
According to a statement, eminent Muslim scholars, Management of the Madrasa, thousands of people and other dignitaries were also present in the function.
The program was started with the recitation of verses from the holy Qur'an, followed by Naat by the students of the madrasa. Students of Madrasa displayed a beautiful program of Qiraat, Naat, Hamd, Hadees, Duaye and many more. Markazi Imam Jamia Masjid Khatinga Talab Mufti Anaytullah presided over the function and other Islamic scholars, Mufti Jameel Ahmed Qasmi, MLA Inderwal, G. M Saroori were the guest of honor.
While speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori said Islam is the religion of love and compassion and “a Madrasa is the centre of humanity and ideal living”. But some people indulge in spreading canard and baseless allegations and blame some communities.
Saroori condemned those people who try to demonise Islam by raising the sentimental issues and urged Muslims all over the India to unite in isolating and exposing the nefarious designs of such divisive forces. Referring to the series of issues raised by the centre government, Saroori said that any interference in Muslim Personal matters will not be tolerated.
He urged all Muslims to condemned the acts of alleged extremism committed by “BJP, Shiv Sena, Bajrag Dal, and other vested elements to malign the message of peace preached by the great religion of Islam’’. “These are troubled times and we need to join our hands together to isolate and expose these fringe groups,’’ he said.
Imam Markazi Jamia Masjid Talab Khatinga, Mufti Anaytullah in his address stressed on the need for imparting the Qura’an education to all the Muslims and said that human relations should be respected and that a Muslim’s role in society was to establish peace and justice.
He further said, “madrasas are places where human beings are trained in goodness”.
Mufti Anaytullah said people should follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He said the Prophet’s (SAW) arrival brought awakening, enlightment, and word of Allah to the world which was otherwise buried in the darkness of Jahiliya. He said everybody should follow the footsteps and abide by the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
He said that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) gave man both the freedom to think and freedom to live. Throwing light over the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Imam Khatinga described him as the prime resistance and freedom-loving leader. He said Prophet Muhammad (SAW) brought the real freedom in the world by liberating people from the human slavery and asking them submit their will and life before only one creator of universe- Allah.
In his address Mufti Jameel Ahmed Qasmi said the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) life was the role model for the conglomerate and they were following and taking inspiration from him in their ongoing struggle with the fascist cum communal movement.
He also said that the Madrasa where hundreds of students get Deeni (religious) education has enlighten many people and lauded the efforts of Madrasa faculty for imparting religious education.
Describing the religious education as basic education to ensure the all round development of the person besides making him civilizes', Mufti stressed upon hard work by children and the teachers of the Madrasa to prune new generation in better way.
Other speakers including Imam Jamia Masjid Kahara Mufti Parvez Alam, Maulana Raeeys, Qari Alimullah, Mufti Nazir Ahmed, Mufti Fateh Mohd and others during their address exhorted students, parents and people to make best use of religious education and follow the principles as shown in the holy book, the statement read.