Doda lawyer Babur again arrested, family says no charges against him

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The family members of a lawyer from Doda alleged that their son has been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police without any ‘charges’.
Advocate Hassan Babur Nehru, who is a social and human rights activist in Chenab Valley, was earlier booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and was released after spending seven months in jail on the orders of High Court.
Last year, the family says, he was also implicated in a false and fabricated case in which he was discharged by the court.
Police detained him near Assar block of Doda and later shifted him to a Police station in Parade Jammu. According to sources, he was presently lodged in Trikuta Nagar Police station.
“He was in a Ramban court to resolve a marital dispute with his wife and was carrying 3 lakh rupees with him. The matter was deferred and he was on his way home when the police detained him,” said Babur’s mother, Farida Begum.
The family demanded immediate release and alleged police of fabricating false cases and putting him in jail on one pretext or the other.
IGP Jammu, S.D Singh Jamwal said: “He is named in various FIRs and legal action will be taken against him.” (GNS)