Doda Admin condoles demise of Dr Sajad Kraipak

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District administration Doda on Tuesday condoled the demise of Dr Sajad Hussain Kraipak, former District Sheep Husbandry officer.

As per an official, in this regard, a condolence meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishori Lal Sharma, which was attended by CPO Parshotam Kumar, ACR Kaiser Ahmed Bhawani, AD Planning Waseem Raja and Accounts Officer.

The meeting expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.