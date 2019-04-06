About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doda: 2nd phase of poll staff randomization held

The second phase of randomization of election staff was held on Friday in Doda in the presence of General Election Observer Dr. Ajay Sharma and under the supervision of District Election Officer Dr Sagar D. Doifode.
An official said the first phase of randomization of polling staff for 350 polling stations in the district was held on April 2 during which the staff was randomly selected for poll duty in the district.
Nodal Officer for man power, District Informatics Officer NIC and other concerned were present, the official said.

 

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doda: 2nd phase of poll staff randomization held

              

The second phase of randomization of election staff was held on Friday in Doda in the presence of General Election Observer Dr. Ajay Sharma and under the supervision of District Election Officer Dr Sagar D. Doifode.
An official said the first phase of randomization of polling staff for 350 polling stations in the district was held on April 2 during which the staff was randomly selected for poll duty in the district.
Nodal Officer for man power, District Informatics Officer NIC and other concerned were present, the official said.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;