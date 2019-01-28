Doctors decry recruitment of faculty through ‘lateral entry’ for new medical colleges

Manpower Audit Report reveals shortage of faculty positions in existing medical colleges
Manpower Audit Report reveals shortage of faculty positions in existing medical colleges
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
The doctors in the State are apprehensive over the move of recruiting faculty members from existing government medical colleges to new medical colleges by lateral entry—alleging that it would hit existing medical colleges grappling with the shortage of faculty.
The move comes after the health department government took a decision to allow lateral entry of faculty members from the two existing Government Medical Colleges—Jammu and Srinagar.
President, Society of Consultant Doctors J&K, Dr Nazir Ahmad said they are apprehensive that the existing medical colleges could lose some faculty which can’t be an excuse to stop operations of the new medical colleges in the state.
“Government is well aware of all developments and making lateral entry is just an indication of that. If it happens existing colleges would suffer badly,” he said.
SCD said the health department has brilliant consultants having super specialist degrees and appealed administrators of GMC Srinagar to utilize that manpower.
“Utilizing such consultants would not only be beneficial for the existing GMCs but for the public at large and would not amount to the looting of existing resources,” it said.
Ahmad said starting of the new medical colleges would certainly decongest patient referrals and would in itself be model health care for north and south Kashmir.
“Any mischief in creating hurdles in staff creation would be disastrous for all. We request the government to double the existing faculty staff strength in all departments,” he said.
He said that the existing medical colleges are already lacking faculty members and the fresh move would further drain the manpower and will further hit medical colleges.
Principal Secretary to the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department Atal Dulloo said that they are giving an opportunity to the faculty members of the existing medical colleges.
“If somebody wants to go he can go provided he/she gets NOC from the principal concerned. A principal has to see that the medical college does not suffer. We need applications,” he said.
Dulloo said that the selection committee will consider the applications only after looking after all the angles before the final selection.
An official at GMC Srinagar said they are already short of faculty and it is not as per the norms of MCI adding they have written to the government in this regard.
The existing GMCs in JK are bearing the brunt of manpo wer shortage not filled up on regular basis over the years leaving the existing ones burdened.
A fresh manpower audit report released by the H&ME department has noted many discrepancies in filling up of posts for medical colleges in the state.
According to the report, in GMC Srinagar, of the 71 sanctioned posts of professors, 47 were filled but 24 are still vacant.
“Similarly, against the 79 posts of Associate Professors, 51 are filled and 28 are vacant and of the 106 posts of assistant professors, 60 are filled and 46 are vacant,” it said.
The vacant posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors have not been filled up on regular basis leaving the existing manpower burdened.
Similarly, in GMC Jammu, of the 60 sanctioned posts of professors, only 53 were filled and 7 are vacant and out of the 62 posts of associate professors, 46 are filled and 16 are vacant.
“Of the 69 posts of assistant professors, 43 are filled and 26 are vacant,” it has noted.
The two super specialty hospitals, one each in Srinagar and Jammu also sail in the same boat hitting patient care in the major tertiary care facilities.