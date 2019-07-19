Doctors at Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon

July 19, 2019 | Agencies

Medanta-The medicity is a result of a vision seen by Dr. Naresh Trehan. He envisioned creating a medical institution in India that could provide the best treatment and could meet international standards of technology. Medanta hospital was the name of his dream which came true in 2009. Since its inception, the hospital has offered the best treatment to both national and international patients. The best treatment offered by the hospital can be attributed to the most efficient doctors and staff of the hospital. Some of the doctors at the hospital have been awarded various prestigious awards such as ‘Padma Shri’ and ‘Padma Bhushan’. Mentioned is below is a list of doctors atMedanta Hospital–

Dr. Naresh Trehan

Chairman and Managing Director at Medanta - The Medicity, Dr.Trehan is a top Cardiovascular and Cardiothoracic surgeon in India. He is an alumnus of King George Medical College. He completed his training at New York University Medical Centre Manhattan USA. The American Board of Cardiology recognized him as a desolater in 1979. Before Medanta, Dr. Trehanpracticed at Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre as the executive director and founder. Dr.Trehanhas also been honoredwith prestigious Padma Shree and the Padma Bhushan Awards. He has also been the President of the International Society for Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (ISMICS), Minneapolis, USA 2004-05. Dr. Trehan has 48 years of experience in the field of cardiology.

Educational Qualifications:

MBBS from King George Dental College, Lucknow, 1968

Diploma in Cardiology from American Board of Surgery, U.S.A, 1977

Diplomater, American Board of Cardiology - American Board of Cardiothoracic Surgery, USA, 1979

Dr.Anand Jaiswal

Dr. Jaiswal is the director of Institute of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon. He is one of the top Pulmonologists in India. In 2016, he was highly recognized for his work on “Comparative study of clinico-bacterio-radiological profile and treatment outcome of smokers and nonsmokers suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis”. Dr. Jaiswal has 32 years of experience in the medical industry.

Educational Qualifications:

MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University, 1983

MD in Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases/Medicine from Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, 1987

Dr. Anil Mandhani

Dr. Anil Mandhani is a renowned urologist and chairman of Kidney and Urology Institute at Medanta, Gurgaon.He is well-known for conducting various oncological and reconstructive surgeries for prostate, testicular and penile cancers. He has also been awarded twice by DUSUCON for his research work in the field of urology. Dr. Mandhani has an experience of 29 years in the field of urology.

Educational Qualifications:

MBBS from Pt JNM Medical College, Ravishankar University, Raipur, 1990

MS in General Surgery from Pt JNM Medical College, Ravishankar University, Raipur, 1993

MCh in Urology from Sanjay Gandhi post graduate institute of medical sciences, Lucknow, 1998

Dr. A.S. Soin

Dr.Arvinder Singh Soin is a highly acclaimed specialist who specializes in the field of liver sciences. Till date, Dr. Soinhas performed more than 2500 liver transplants in India. For his great work and achievement, he has been honored with Padma Shri award (2010), Swastha Bharat Samman (2011), RD Birla award (2011), and E- medinews award (2012). He also holds a record in Limca Book of Record for performing the maximum number of successful liver transplants (95% success rate) in the world. Dr. Soin has an experience of 42 years in the medical field.

Qualifications:

MBBS from University of Lucknow, 1957

MS in General Surgery from the University of Lucknow, 1961

MS in Neuro Surgery from University of Madras, 1964

Dr. (Prof.) A. K. Banerji

Dr. Banerji is a senior consultant in the Neurology department at Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon. He is a retired professor from AIIMS, New Delhi.Due to his incredible contribution in the medical industry, two orations of Neuro Trauma Society of India and India Society of Cerebrovascular Surgery are named after this doctor. Dr. Banerji has an experience of 32 years in the field of neurology.

Educational Qualifications:

MBBS from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, 1985

FRCS in General Surgery from Royal College Of Surgeon Of Edinburgh, UK, 1992

FRCS in General Surgery from Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (RCPS), Glasgow, 1993

