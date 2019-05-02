Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

May 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A doctor at a hospital in Jammu's Akhnoor was arrested following the death of a woman allegedly after she was administered an injection, police said Thursday.



The doctor's son was also arrested after the family members of the deceased alleged that he attacked them, they said.



"We had received information that a woman, identified as Neha, had died after being given an injection at the Choudhary hospital here. We registered an FIR immediately," Akhnoor sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Sharma told reporters.



As soon as the news spread, a large number of people, including the woman's relatives, began protests on the hospital premises. During the protests, the hospital officials, including the son of its owner, allegedly attacked them, police said.



Sharma said the protesters "tried to take law into their hands".



"A police team was rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control," the SDPO said, adding that the accused, Dr Gafoor, and his son was arrested and the case is being investigated.



Parveen Singh, brother of the deceased woman, alleged that she collapsed immediately after being given the injection.



"She had no serious ailment except cold and fever. It was due to the negligence of the doctors that she died. The government should seal the hospital and take strict action against its owners and doctors," Singh alleged.

