Doctor refuses to treat pregnant woman: Govt forms panel, assures action

Government on Monday constituted a committee to look into the allegations by a man that a Gynecologist refused to treat his pregnant wife after the couple refused her offer for Caesarean-section in Anantnag district of south Kashmir last week.
The committee was constituted on the directions by Commissioner Secretary health who took cognizance of a news report carried in this regard.
“I have directed concerned to inquire into it and take strict action in case the doctor is found at fault,” Commissioner Secretary Health, Dr Pawan Kotwal said.
Soon Mission Director NHM, J&K, Dr Mohan Singh ordered constitution of the committee for conducting the inquiry.
The committee comprising senior officers of the Directorate along with District Programme Manager Anantnag for NHM has been asked to submit the detailed factual report within three days for submission to the higher authorities so that action under rules can be accordingly effected.
Director General (DG) Health Services, Kashmir, Saleem-Ur-Rehman while confirming that three days time has been given to inquiry committee for submitting the report, assured that strict action will be taken against the doctor if allegations prove correct.
The committee also followed submission of a complaint by Bilal Ahmad Khanday whose wife was refused to be treated by the doctor identified as Dr Shaheena Katoo.
As reported, Bilal Ahmad made an emotional appeal to health authorities on social media after the lady doctor posted at the MCH Anantnag allegedly refused to treat his wife.
Narrating the sequence of events, Khanday said that Dr Shaheena Katoo was treating his wife ever since she conceived early this year. He said as the delivery date came closer, the doctor told him that his wife has to undergo surgery which will be held at her private clinic.
“Initially, she demanded Rs 30,000 for the surgery. I pleaded before her that I am a poor man after which she settled for Rs 20, 000,” Khanday said, adding “Dr Shaheena told me to admit my wife for surgery on Wednesday,”
However, before he could take his wife for surgery, Khanday says, his wife developed complications forcing him to take her to Seer hospital.
“From there, I went to district Sheerbagh Anantnag hospital. When Dr Shaheena came to the ward, she identified me and my pregnant wife. She had a cursory look at my wife and said that her baby has died in the womb,” Khanday alleged.
He said that the lady doctor also refused to treat his wife even after making a false claim of dead baby.
“I held her feet and requested her to save my wife, if my baby was dead. She didn’t listen. Instead, she referred my wife to Lal Ded hospital in Srinagar,” Khanday said.
At the LD hospital, Khanday said that the doctors were puzzled to know that Dr Shaheena had advised surgery and had called the baby dead.
“My wife had a normal delivery. She was taken very well care by the doctors and the staff there,” Khanday said, adding “Dr Shaheena made false claims that my baby was dead because she didn’t get the money. Doctors like her are a blot to medical fraternity and a threat to the society,”
Dr Shaheena Katoo could not be reached for comments because both of her mobile phones were switched off. (GNS)