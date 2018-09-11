Doctor refuses to treat pregnant woman, alleges family

Govt forms panel, assures action
Srinagar, Sep 10:
Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday constituted a committee to look into the allegations by a man that a gynecologist refused to treat his pregnant wife after the couple refused her offer for cesarean-section in Anantnag district of south Kashmir last week.
“I have directed concerned to inquire into it and take strict action in case the doctor is found at fault," Commissioner Secretary Health, Dr Pawan Kotwal told local newsgathering agency GNS.
Soon Mission Director NHM, J&K, Dr Mohan Singh ordered constitution of the committee for conducting the inquiry.
The committee comprising senior officers of the Directorate along with District Programme Manager Anantnag for NHM has been asked to submit the detailed factual reportwithin three days for submission to the higher authorities so that action under rules can be accordingly effected.
Director General (DG) Health Services, Kashmir, Saleem-Ur-Rehman while confirming that three days’ time has been given to inquiry committee for submitting the report, assured that strict action will be taken against the doctor if allegations are proved.
The committee also followed submission of a complaint by Bilal Ahmad Khanday in which he alleged that a gynecologist refused to treat his wife.
Bilal Ahmad also made an emotional appeal to health authorities on social media after the doctor posted at the MCH Anantnag allegedly refused to treat his wife.
Narrating the sequence of events, Khanday said that the doctor was treating his wife ever since she conceived early this year. He said as the delivery date came closer, the doctor told him that his wife has to undergo surgery which will be held at her private clinic.
“Initially, she demanded Rs 30,000 for the surgery. I pleaded before her that I am a poor man after which she settled for Rs 20, 000,” Khanday said, adding “the doctor told me to admit my wife for surgery on Wednesday,”
However, before he could take his wife for surgery, Khanday says, his wife developed complications forcing him to take her to Seer hospital.
“From there, I went to district Sheerbagh Anantnag hospital. When the doctor came to the ward, she identified me and my pregnant wife. She had a cursory look at my wife and said that her baby has died in the womb,” Khanday alleged.
He said that the lady doctor also refused to treat his wife even after making a false claim of dead baby.
“I held her feet and requested her to save my wife, if my baby was dead. She didn’t listen. Instead, she referred my wife to Lal Ded hospital in Srinagar,” Khanday said.
At the LD hospital, Khanday said that the doctors were puzzled to know that the doctor had advised surgery and had called the baby dead.
“My wife had a normal delivery. She was taken very well care by the doctors and the staff there,” Khanday said, adding “the doctor made false claims that my baby was dead because she didn’t get the money. Doctors like her are a blot to medical fraternity and a threat to the society.”