May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doctor gets bail in minor's molestation case

 A special court here has granted bail to an elderly doctor from suburban Bandra, accused of molesting his neighbour's 14-year-old daughter.
Special POCSO judge S J Gharat recently granted bail to the 63-year-old doctor, Kumar Ram Kanuga, in connection with the incident that took place nearly a month ago.
According to the prosecution, the victim had gone to the house of the accused, who has been practising medicine for the last 35 years, to collect the keys to her residence, which her mother had kept with him.
When she went to his house, the accused molested her and also passed lewd remarks at her, the prosecution told the court.
After the girl returned home, she told her mother about her ordeal. Her mother raised the issue with the housing society and also lodged a complaint at the Khar police station and the accused was subsequently arrested.
The defence, however, argued in the court that Kanuga was falsely implicated in the case.

