Doctor at (DH) Baramulla alleges MLA’s PSO assaulted him

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
A physician specialist at District Hospital (DH) Baramulla was Friday “assaulted” by security guards of a mainstream politician while he was performing his official duty in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Physician specialist Dr Mir Waseem claimed that Personal Security Officer
(PSO) of MLA Baramulla misbehaved and abused him while he was performing his official duty at district hospital.
“PSO of MLA Baramulla along with his few other police personnel barged into the ward, upon which I asked him to step out. But they started abusing me. They assaulted me while I was performing my official duties. It is difficult to work here when such people don’t know how to behave with a doctor,” Dr. Waseem told Rising Kashmir.
After the incident, the doctor who is also the Senior Vice President of Doctors Association Kashmir(DAK) lodged a complaint with the police.
“I lodged a complaint with the Baramulla police chief. He assured me of serious action, after which I took the complaint back,” the physician at DH Baramulla said.
Meanwhile Doctors Association Kashmir taking the issue seriously lodged a strong protest against the PSO of MLA Baramulla.
President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said that the physician doctor Dr Waseem was on a routine ward rounds at DH Baramulla when some cops in uniform misused their official position and tried to barge inside the ward.
“Dr Waseem politely told them not to create disturbance inside the ward as there are patients around and he is performing his official duty. But the cops used their muscle power and created a scene inside the ward. They abused him,” Dr. Naik said.
President DAK said that Dr Mir Waseem is one of the most competent and efficient doctors of DH Baramulla which can be enquired from the concerned administrators of the hospital and has time and again proved his mettle by receiving various appreciation awards and these types of incidents not only discourage the doctors but also demoralizes them.
"It is disheartening that these type of scenes have now become a routine matter and authorities are turning a blind eye to such acts,” Dr Naik added.
DAK urged IGP Kashmir and SSP Baramulla to take cognizance of the matter and book the culprits at the earliest so that faith in the system is restored.