DMRRR dept releases Rs 19.19 Cr for universal mask coverage

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR) have released Rs.19.19 crore under SDRF to the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for its further distribution to all the Deputy Commissioners for "Universal Reusable Mask” coverage of the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the guidelines issued by the Rural Development Department, each member of AAY and PHH ration card holder families will be provided reusable masks free of cost and each member of the NPHH and Exclusion Category Ration Card Holder families will be provided masks at a subsidised price of Rs. 10/- per mask.

The Deputy Commissioners have roped in various self-help groups, Cooperative Societies and Volunteer Groups from Civil Society to prepare nearly 1.20 crore masks for universal coverage of the population. Studies suggest that usage of masks reduces the spread of COVID transmission which is why the UT administration has taken such a decision.