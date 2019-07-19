DMEF threatens agitation if Govt ‘fiddles’ with SRO-43

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Darbar Move Employees Federation (DMEF), J&K Thursday held an emergency meeting regarding various issues confronted by the employees. Federation asked the government to come clear on medical insurance policy at earliest and also sought revocation of SRO -202 which they said is ‘discriminatory’ in nature.

The federation warned the government over the reports of government mulling to change SRO-43 of 1994. “This initiative for welfare of employees, their families and public should remain intact. If government decides to fiddle with SRO, DMEF with 4 lakh employees of state will hit the roads,” the federation spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the federation decided to press for salary at par with Government of India employees besides increase in medical allowance of employees from 300 to 10000 rupees as provided to Legislative Assembly members.

The federation also asked the government not to deduct HRA for hotel accommodation. The hotel accommodation is a temporary accommodation which is shared by two non-gazetted employees.

The federation also appealed all EJAC, employees’ unions to be united for the welfare of employees.

The federation also asked the government to resolve the issue of contractual staff/teachers/10 2 lectures, other daily wagers at the earliest and assured these categories of daily wagers full support from all unions.