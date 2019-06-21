DMEF condemns ‘sexual’ harassment of employee

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seeks registration of fresh FIR under relevant sections against accused

Darbar Move Employees Federation (DMEF) Thursday condemned the alleged sexual harassment by Transport Department inspector against a woman employee in the office of Regional Transport Officer, Jammu.

In a statement issued here DMEF State President, Ovais Wani sought immediate suspension of the MVD inspector so that he may not be able to ‘influence’ the investigation.

Senior Vice President Khurshed Ahmed, Vice-presidents Abdul Rashid Hafiz and Ghulam Rasool Paul, General Secretary Tufail Ahmed, Chief Organizer Tanveer Ahmed, Publicity Secretary Nazir Ahmed Khan, Treasurer Nazir Ahmed Bhat, Chief Spokesperson Er. Bilal Ahmed Lone, Spokesperson JavidIntikhab, Chief Coordinator Irshad-ul-Hamid, State President Special NPS cell -DMEF Muhammad Amin Kilo, Senior Media in charge Sameer Ajaz Mughal and other Senior Trade Union Leaders were present in the meeting, the spokesperson said.

He said that demanding strict punishment against the accused MVD inspector, the federation termed the formation of committees by the Transport Commissioner as a mere ‘eyewash’ to shield the culprits.

The department has violated section 4, section 12 and other related sections of the sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act 2013 has been violated openly, the spokesperson said.

“The Jammu and Kashmir criminal laws (sexual offences) ( (Amendment) Bill 2018 which was introduced by Honorable Governor Satya Pal Malik and Honorable Chief Justice Gita Mittal to safeguard the women folk who work in government/ private offices has not been invoked in this case. The FIR registered against the inspector clearly reflects the intention of the departmental higher-ups. The 354-E (sextortion) has not been included in the FIR against the accused,” DMEF added.

In its statement DMEF, Publicity Secretary, Nazir Ahmed Khan said the federation said it strongly condemns the approach adopted by the Transport Commissioner in this ‘sexual harassment’ case

The federation threatened to hit the streets if action is not taken within a week.