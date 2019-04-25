DM Srinagar orders strict action against soliciting of alms at public places

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, in exercise of powers vested in him under the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Beggary (JKPB) Act 1960, Wednesday issued an order directing immediate arrest of persons found soliciting alms at public places.

The order is aimed at ensuring implementation of provisions of the JKPB Act prohibiting soliciting of alms at public places.

It directs for immediate action against anyone indulging in soliciting of alms at public places including in or around places of worship or entering any private premises for the purpose of soliciting alms.

The order also directs for action against those exhibiting sores or wounds or injuries or deformities or disease with the object of obtaining or extorting alms.

The order states that offenders will be arrested and booked under Section 4 of the JKPB Act 1960 read with Section 61 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1989.

Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar has been asked to ensure strict implementation of the order and report the number of such arrests made on a daily basis.

The order is aimed at preventing public nuisance that beggary and its proliferation in the district as is the case possess to the day-to-day life.