DM Shopian visits red zone village Heerpora, takes stock

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

District Magistrate, Shopian, Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin, Saturday visited the red zone village Heerpora of district Shopian along-with Chief Medical Officer, Tehsildar, Shopian, ARTO Shopian and other concerned officers.

Heerpora village which has already been declared a red a red after positive cases were reported from there while another eight COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the area, yesterday.

The DM directed the concerned to seal all the exit and entry points of the village completely. He was informed that 1000 persons of the village were screened by 4 Surveillance Teams of Health department so far while the process of screening in the village is going on.

BMO, Shopian informed that 15 persons have been sent for 14 days administrative quarantine and 35 have been home quarantined in the village who had close contacts with the detected COVID - 19 positive person of the Heerpora village.

DM monitored the collection of 40 samples from the family members of positive cases, detected yesterday in the village.

He appealed people to stay at home and maintain social distance to remain safe from the COVID - 19 diseases. He also directed the Police to ensure complete lock-down in the village and ensure that no one enters the village.