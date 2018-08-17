About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kupwara Diarrhea outbreak 

DM orders cleaning of water sources, filtration plants

Published at August 17, 2018 02:56 AM 0Comment(s)333views


Kupwara, August 16:

Taking cognizance of recent reports of diarrhea outbreak in Jaggarpora/Kawari areas of Handwara tehsil, District Magistrate (DM) Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir issued strict directions to the concerned department for de-silting/cleaning of all filtration plants, service reservoirs, springs etc on immediate basis.
For this purpose, the Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Kupwara has been directed to ensure de-silting/cleaning of all such existing sources within next 15 days.
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kupwara, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara and SDMs concerned shall monitor and supervise the de-silting/cleaning works and furnish weekly reports to DC Office Kupwara.
Earlier DC Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir visited the diarrhea outbreak affected Jagerpora village of Handwara and issued on the spot directions for ensuring preventive measures to avoid any such health issues in future.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top