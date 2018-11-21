DM, ML, NF pay tribute to Hafizullah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 21:
Dukhtaran-e-Millat Wednesday paid glorious tributes to senior Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mir Hafizullah and strongly condemned his killing.
In a statement, a spokesperson of DeM alleged the agencies and their proxies in Jammu and Kashmir have unleashed a militia to cull the pro-freedom voices in Kashmir.
“It is on the same pattern as that of infamous Ikhwan that brutalized the Kashmir populace during the peak years of militancy with the active support of the State. A secret Ikhwan has been revived to kill the pro-freedom voices in Jammu and Kashmir.”
The spokesperson said, “These coercive measures and killings won’t deter the people of Kashmir from pursuing the goal of right to Self Determination. The Ikhwan couldn’t do it in ’90s and it cannot do it now.” She said that the people of Kashmir are mature enough to understand the conspiracies.
Meanwhile, Muslim League has strongly condemned the killing of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat district president for Islamabad. Expressing grief the spokesperson of ML strongly condemned this action and blamed agencies for the killing.
He said Mir Hafizullah was a highly educated, sensible and visionary pro-freedom leader and his sincerity, dedication and sacrifices have earned him a distinguished place and status in the state political circles especially South Kashmir.
Jammu Kashmir National Front spokesman, while expressing shock and dismay over the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mir Hafizullah said that unknown gunmen are active in the same manner as they were in the nineties killing people on the directions of hidden forces.
“These anti-human and anti-Kashmir elements have the patronage of some forces who are not accountable anywhere that is why simple cases are lodged after every such murder which is never followed and taken to conclusions,” the spokesperson said.