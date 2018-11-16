DM Kupwara chairs DLSCC meet

Sanctions ex-gratia to militancy related cases
KUPWARA, NOVEMBER 15:
A District Level Screening-Cum- Coordination Committee (DLSCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir here today.
The meeting was convened to discuss and clear militancy related cases.
The meeting was attended by DySP HQ Handwara, besides senior officers from BSF, Army, CRPF and other concerned agencies.
Extensive discussion and deliberations ensued during the meeting over 66 cases taken up by the Committee.
The Committee sanctioned ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh in favour of different cases. It approved ex-gratia relief of Rs one lakh in favour of one death case, Rs 2 lakh in favour of three injured persons and Rs two lakh in favour of one property damaged case.
As many as 3 cases out of 11 cases were recommended under SRO-43, while as the Committee also approved four cases of Police Personnel during the meeting.
As many as 15 missing cases were approved out of the total 45 missing cases, taken up in the meeting.
The DM on the occasion stressed and urged the concerned to clear all the pending cases so that the deserving are benefited.