DM Kishtwar revises speed limit on Highway

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 04:
District Magistrate Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Friday imposed section 144 Cr.PC over the speed of the vehicles plying in the morning hours on Highway 244 with in District Kishtwar.
According to an official, the section will be inforce from Thathri to Kishtwar and Kishtwar to Thathriand.
Rana directed drivers not to exceed their vehicle speed more than 30 Km per hours on the said stretch as there is apprehension of any untoward accident at any time due to slip on icy road.
The order issued by district magistrate after receiving reports from SSP Traffic, NH Pathak where under it has been reported that the stretch between PulDoda to Prem Nagar is very dangerous for vehicle plying during morning hours due to slippery/icy road conditions.
It was further added that it is necessary to take precautionary measures for safe guarding the lives of the passengers and to avoid any mishap during morning hours, the District Magistrate Kishtwar in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under section 144 CR-PC do hereby order that all the operators plying on the NH 244 shall ply carefully.