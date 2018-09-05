DM Jmu for taking effective dengue prevention measures

Jammu, September 04:
District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar, also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority today reviewed the District Disaster Management Plan and response preparedness here at a meeting of Central/ State Government agencies.
The meeting also took review of available Medicare facilities and preventive measures for spread of dengue.
The meeting was attended by SSP Traffic Joginder Singh, SP (Hqr) R C Kotwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kanta Devi, Commandant SDRF, 2nd Battalion, Dy Director Information, Secretary JMC , ACD , SDMs, CMO, Dy M S GMC ,Deputy Controller Civil Defence Jammu, Engineers of PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, PDD, PWD(R&B), PMGSY, Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Services besides senior functionaries of concerned departments.
Detailed discussion was held on issues like procurement of rescue equipments, conduct of workshops on Disaster preparedness, Publicity of disaster related awareness programme in print and social media, conduct of capacity building trainings on Disaster preparedness, data preparation of total number of volunteers with Civil Defense, SDRF & Red Cross, community based disaster management, besides financial aspects and other vital issues.
The DM directed Disaster Managers to keep their men and machinery ready with tents, boats, sand bags, life jackets and other rescue equipments. He asked them to make available sand bags and dewatering pumps at vulnerable locations as precautionary measures.
He further directed to take immediate action to fill up any identified additional gaps to avert/ tackle arising incidents during heavy rainfall and flood like situation in future.
He directed the concerned departments to prepare a module of disaster management and organize awareness camps to train the people including students with special focus on first-aid and other rescue techniques to minimize losses during any disaster.
He called for maintaining close coordination among different departments and agencies to safeguard precious lives in case of any eventuality during the rainy season.
The JMC and R&B Deptt was asked to ensure clearance of all drains in advance to avoid water logging during rains.
PDD was asked to take measures for preventing power supply disruption and keep alternate power lines ready in case of failure of main Line.
The DM also reviewed the medicine stock position in hospitals and asked the health department to issue advisories with respect to any epidemic and health issues.
The FCS&CA was asked to keep adequate ration in stores to meet emergent requirements.
He directed officers to stay alert for meeting any eventuality. He also directed rescue teams to be ready for quick response.
Meanwhile, the DM also discussed measures for prevention of spread of dengue fever in the district. He stressed for creating awareness among the masses about control and prevention of spread of Dengue. He directed the concerned department to ensure fogging and spray in a routine way to control the disease.
The DM directed DDMA to aware public about Do’s and Don’ts at the time of eventuality through print, electronic and social media.