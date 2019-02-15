DM imposes ban on bovine transportation

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 14:
District Magistrate Jammu on Thursday imposed a complete ban on transportation of the bovine in the district
As per an official, in exercise of powers vested upon him under Section 144 Cr. P.C, the DM has ordered that no bovine animals such as Cow, Oxen, Bulls, Calves etc be transported from Jammu to other district, except with written permission from District magistrate or Additional District Magistrate, Jammu under certain conditions imposed by his office from time to time.
This order shall come into force with an immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance or if the order is rescinded whichever be earlier, the official added.