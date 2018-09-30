DM Bla’ sanctions Rs 4.22 lacs among militancy victims

Rising KashmirBaramulla, Sep 29:
A meeting of District level screening Cum Co-ordination Committee (DLSCC) was held on Friday under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Baramulla, Dr Nassir Ahmad Naqash.
The official spokesperson said that a total of 19 cases were taken up, out of which 06 cases were cleared and various cases were referred to the GAD for want for clarification and permission for re-examination. Out of 06 cases, 03 pertained to ex-gratia relief, and the Committee sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for these 03 cases. While as Rs 1.22 lakh were sanctioned in favour of 03 Cases for property damaged. The eligibility including qualification of the applicants was also considered while deciding the appointments cases. The Reports from Police, CID, and Army were thoroughly discussed while deciding the cases. All the necessary guidelines as per SRO-43 were also kept in view. Meanwhile, Re-verification and dependent certificates in some cases were sought during the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba, Assistant Commissioner Revenue and Officers form Police, Army and CID attended the meeting.