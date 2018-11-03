About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DLTFC approves 103 JKREGP cases in Kathua

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Nov 02:

 The District level task force Committee (DLTFC) on Friday approved 103 loan cases here under J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme(JKREGP) being implemented by J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board.
The committee, after scrutinizing the applications approved 103 cases, deferred 28 applications and rejected 4 cases, a district administration spokesperson said.
The meeting, chaired by ADC Kathua, Ghanshyam Singh, was attended by District Officer KVIB Kathua, Harvinder Singh, GM DIC, LDM SBI, Cluster Head J&K Bank, Regional Manager J&K Grameen Bank and Superintendent ITI.

