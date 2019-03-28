DLSA Udhampur organizes counselling camp

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Udhampur on Wednesday organized a one-day placement linked awareness and counselling camp at Government Degree College, Udhampur to provide a platform to the job seekers and create awareness for them about various government-sponsored schemes.

As per an official, the camp was held in Collaboration with Himayat Mission Management unit, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Satyam Learning Campus Education Society.

Sarpanches and Panches of 11 blocks of Udhampur district participated in the camp.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of Principal District and Session Judge Sanjay Parihar (Chairman DLSA Udhampur). Sandeep Kour Sub Judge (Secretary DLSA Udhampur) and Principal Degree College Udhampur Dr. Nutan Kumar Resutra were also present on the occasion.

Chairman DLSA, on the occasion, said that the main purpose of organizing the programme was to provide a platform to the unemployed youth to secure the jobs and also to make them aware regarding various government-sponsored schemes pertaining to self-employment.

He also highlighted the benefits and importance of different welfare schemes especially the HIMAYAT Scheme and urged them to come forward and get benefits of the schemes and the programmes. The Job Fair witnessed the participation of more than 300 hundred educated unemployed youths of the district.

During the Job Fair, Himayat and different Government Departments like JKEDI, RESTI, DIC, etc participated in the camp who at their stalls showcased various self-employment schemes being offered by them to the unemployed youths.

Secretary DLSA while inspecting the stalls impressed upon the young participants to take benefits of self-employment schemes of various Government Departments including loans being offered by different Departments to establish their own units, the official added.



