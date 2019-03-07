DLSA Udhampur organize awareness camp on Himayat scheme

March 07, 2019 | Press Trust of India

District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur on Wednesday organized a legal awareness camp on Himayat scheme at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here.

As per an official, DLSA Udhampur organized the programme under the chairmanship of Secretary (Sub Judge) Sandeep Kour. Representatives feom Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), District Fisheries Department, Khadi & Village Department, Manager RSETI, Manager State Bank of India (SBI ), Manager District Industrial Center (DIC), Retainer Lawyer Advocate Swatenter Dev Kotwal, Sanjit Kumar, Tarun Kumar and a large number of students of ITI participated in the camp.

On the occasion, Secretary DLSA said that the event was aimed to aware youth regarding various employment prospects existing under Himayat scheme. He highlighted the role of DLSA in implementation of various schemes of social welfare among the people.

She highlighted the benefits and importance of different welfare schemes especially the Himayat scheme and urged youth to come forward and get benefits of various government-sponsored schemes and programmes.

She added that Himayat scheme is targeted for youth who would be given a platform to enhance their skills and also provided adequate exposure for making them self reliant and capable towards getting employment in various sectors.



