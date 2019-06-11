DLSA Srinagar organizes multi-service camp for senior citizens

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik today inaugurated six-day multi-service camp for Senior Citizens at Primary Health Centre, Chanapora.

The camp, organized by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar will offer services to Senior Citizens which include legal Aid, Dental, ophthalmology and physiotherapy consultation. Besides, they would be apprised about and assisted to apply for various relevant social welfare schemes.

“We have kept a team of para-legal volunteers here who can directly help and assist Senior Citizens in applying for the schemes. These volunteers would monitor the case until it is completed and the concerned senior citizen avail the benefit. Thus, every Senior Citizen will get all the benefits during the camp without the hassle of moving from one office to another,” said Abdul Rashid Malik. “The paralegal volunteers would act as a bridge between Legal Services Authority and senior citizens as we receive positive feedback after the inauguration of ‘Ahata Waqar’, a daycare and recreation center for senior citizens.”

The camp aims to cater to the needs of at least 500 senior citizens every day and help them to avail all the available facilities.

The program was attended by officials from the judiciary, social welfare department and health department and senior citizens. On the inaugural day, a Sufi musical event was also organised for the senior citizens.