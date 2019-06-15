DLSA Srinagar organizes media sensitization program

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In connection with the week-long campaign to commemorate 'World Elder Abuse Day', District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar today organized a media sensitization program during which speakers threw light on the role of media in raising awareness about the rights of the old-age people.

Secretary DLSA Srinagar, Adnan Sayeed, inaugurated the program 'Media sensitization on Age Care Issues' at Ahata Waqar- a Daycare and Recreational Centre in Chanapora here in presence of media, senior citizens, officials from Judiciary and Social Welfare.

On the occasion, Dr. Abha Chowdhary, Chairperson of the Old Age Centre's, who was also chief guest, said "when issues of abuse receive coverage in local or national newspapers, this witnesses progress in safeguarding their dignity, rights and protects them from abuse."

She said the role of media is important when they provide space to elder citizens narrating their own story, "It brings home the reality in a way that dry statistics and basic facts can never do. This is about helping people understand the human experience behind the stories," she added.

In his welcome address, Secretary DLSA Srinagar emphasized upon the officers to strictly implement the laws, rules and schemes which have been especially made for the benefit of the old-aged parents and senior citizens.

Later, various physical aid equipment like walking sticks, wheel chairs, artificial teeth and hearing aids were distributed among some senior citizens.