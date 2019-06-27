DLSA Shopian organizes awareness prog at GBHSS Shopian

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Shopian and Tehsil Legal Services Committee Shopian in collaboration with Education Department Shopian today held an awareness programme at Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS) Shopian on “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.”

The programme was held under the Chairmanship of Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Principal District and Session Judge) Shopian,

The Secretary DLSA Shopian, while speaking on the occasion felt that a contribution to the society can be extended by playing a role in the reduction of supply and demand, de-addiction and rehabilitation against drug abuse and addict. The participants/students appreciated the initiative taken by the DLSA Shopian.

On this occasion Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Shopian, Chief Education Officer Shopian, Deputy Chief Education Officers Shopian, Principal Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Shopian, District Coordinator Cultural wing Shopian, Teachers, PLVS and DlSA staff members were also present on the occasion.

The Chairman and the Secretary DLSA also visited the District Jail Pulwama. Besides the programmes, the DLSA Shopian also organised essay writing competition at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Shopian, which was attended by approximately 300 students.

