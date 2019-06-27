DLSA Sgr organizes seminar at SP School

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A special program on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was held by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar in collaboration with Directorate of School Education at S.P Higher Secondary School, Srinagar.

Member Secretary State Legal Services Authority, Muhammad Akram Chowdhary was the guest of Honor. Students of various schools performed cultural activities with the theme of the program ‘Drug Abuse.’

Speaking on the occasion, Chowdhary highlighted the role of society and religious teaching to eradicate the menace of the drug from the society and pressed upon the need for more drug-de-addiction centers in the valley.

Secretary DLSA, Adnan Sayeed appraised the audience regarding laws relating to drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Certificates and momentous were distributed among the students and participants.