DLSA Sgr organizes orientation program for educationists

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On World Elder Abuse Day an Orientation Program for educationists was organised on strengthening inter-generational bonding, where speakers emphasized upon prevention of elder abuse and protection of their dignity and rights.

The Orientation Program was part of the week-long campaign titled ‘Ageing with Dignity’ organized by the DLSA, Srinagar here today at Girls Higher Secondary School Kothi Bagh.

On the occasion, Principal District and Session Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik said the aim of the orientation program is to address various challenges faced by the senior citizens and aware students, educationists about needs of Senior Citizens and methodology of dealing with them, besides awareness them about knowledge of the key provisions of the Senior Citizen Act.

He also said that these programs create a bridge between youth- Generation Z--and Senior Citizens. “Elder abuse can happen to anyone and anywhere which can be emotional, financial or even physical,” he said in his speech. “It can happen to us when we get old, but when we have to educate our young generation about importance of elder people in our lives.”

Member Secretary J&K State Segal Services Authority, Muhammad Akram Choudhary stated that the weeklong awareness program was organized on direction of chief justice of J&K High Court, Gita Mittal, to sensitize the members of community about protection of senior citizens from abuse.

“These events also help senior citizens to get acquainted with their rights and live a better life knowing the legal and social support system in place to protect them,” said Chowdhary.

The program was inaugurated by the Secretary DLSA Sringar, Adnan Sayeed and welcomed guest and participants for being part of the program.

He also emphasized upon the officers to strictly implement the laws, rules and schemes which have been especially made for the benefit of the old-aged parents and senior citizens.