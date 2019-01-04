About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DLSA organizes awareness, health check up camp at Bal Niketan

Published at January 04, 2019 12:25 AM 0Comment(s)378views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 03:

 District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Health Department organized a Legal Awareness cum health check up camp under the supervision of its Secretary, Naushad Ahmad Khan.
According to an official, DLSA, on the directions of its Chairman Vinod Chatterji Koul, educated the children at Bal Niketan, Amphalla, with regard to their Rights and various Welfare Schemes sponsored by Central and State Government for their welfare.
Those who spoke on the occasion were Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Naushad Ahmad Khan, Advocate Deepali Kapoor, Advocate Shashi Chander, Advocate Sakshi Sharma and Zeeshan Ahmad Chouhan.
The medical team examined the children's health and gave essential medicines to the children in the Bal Niketan, the official added.

