DLSA organizes anti-polythene rally at Baramulla

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir

District Legal Services Authority Baramulla (DLSA) Thursday organized an anti-polythene rally in which students in large numbers participated.

The official spokesperson said the rally was organized under the supervision of Sub-Judge and Secretary DLSA Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal. The participants were holding placards and banners displaying several messages and appeals regarding the hazards of polythene.

The rally marched through various lanes and markets amid chanting of anti-polythene slogans.

Addressing the gathering of students at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, the Secretary highlighted the ill consequences of polythene and said that there is a need to implement laws barring its use.

He enumerated its effects on human and environmental health and urged upon the students to play a proactive role in disseminating awareness in their respective areas.



