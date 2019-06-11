DLSA organises elder abuse awareness program

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Anantnag inaugurated a week-long programme on Elder Abuse Awareness in furtherance of Ageing with dignity campaign at District Jail Anantnag which will be followed by various activities related to the theme in different areas of the district.

A seminar was held on the topic "Elder Abuse and Elders in Islam" in the district jail in which inmates participated and spoke on the topic. The best participants were awarded books. About 150 jail inmates and 30 staff members attended the function. The Secretary DLSA also had a presentation on the topic. She stressed on the importance of love, care, respect and self-esteem to the elders so that they age with dignity. At the end of the programme, there was an interaction with the elder inmates and jail staff about the specific problems faced by the elder inmates in jail.

After the conclusion of the interaction, a detailed report in this regard would be prepared and appropriate steps would be taken to redress those problems. Superintendent District Jail and retainer Lawyer DLSA Anantnag also spoke on the occasion.

