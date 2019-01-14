DLSA meeting on waste management project held at Ganderbal

Ganderbal, January 13:
Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, Iqbal Rafiq Vakil Sunday reviewed the progress on Waste Management Project in the District.
Threadbare discussions were held on Waste Management Project in District and several issues pertaining to procuring the Project on the lines of “Project Tsangda” of Leh District.
Roadmap for No Plastic & Garbage, redressal of Environment & Social Justice issues in District were also discussed in the meeting.
On the occasion Secretary DLSA said he will monitor the progress and implementation of the scheme on daily basis.
The General Secretary District Bar Association Ganderbal, PLVs of District Ganderbal and Retainer Lawyers also participated in the meeting.
The officials resolved to share their responsibilities in letter and spirit and said that the signs of the implementation of the schemes will be clearly visible within days in the District.
Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Executive Officer Wullar Manasbal Development Authority, Chief Executive Officer Sonamarg Development Authority, Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan, District Forest Officer Ganderbal, Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, Chief Education Officer Ganderbal, District Panchayat Officer, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Ganderbal, Chief Horticulture Officer Ganderbal, District Social Welfare Officer Ganderbal, XENs of PMGSY, REW, PHE, R&B, I&FC departments, Food Safety Officer Ganderbal, besides all Tehsildars and BDOs of the district attended the meeting.