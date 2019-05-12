DLSA Kargil extends date for computer, accounts knowing persons

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Chairman District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kargil (Principal District and Session Judge Kargil) Saturday informed that the last date for submission of application forms for the post of Computer/ Accounts knowing persons is extended up to 13th of May, 2019 (Monday) and the interview of the candidates shall also be held on the same day at the office of the Chairman DLSA Kargil at 11:00 AM sharp.

The official spokesperson said all the candidates are directed to appear for the interview as per the above-mentioned venue and time along with all relevant documents in original.

