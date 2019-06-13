DLSA holds prog on “Ageing with Dignity on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day”

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of the campaign on “Ageing with Dignity on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day”, the District Legal Services Authority organised an awareness camp under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Madan Lal (Principal District & Sessions Judge).

As per an official, Secretary DLSA, Javed Rana Hakla, CJM Poonch, Som Lal, BDO Mandi, Subash Chander, Cultural Officer Sub-Office Rajouri Dr. Alamdhar Shah, District Social Welfare Officer besides locals, senior citizens and students from Mandi and adjoining areas were present on the occasion..

The Sub-Office of Cultural Academy Rajouri presented cultural programme.

The Speakers advised the students and youngsters to take care of their parents and elderly people rendering them all help and support so that they may live with dignity and honour. They also highlighted the legal provisions regarding maintenance of neglected parents.