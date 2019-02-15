DLSA holds legal awareness camp

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 14:
District Legal Services Authority Jammu on Thursday organized a legal awareness camp at Government Higher Secondary School, Paloura, Jammu.
As per an official, the students were apprised of various ways on how to keep our native safe such as discarding the use of polythene and plastics in our day to day life.
Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Jammu Naushad Ahmad Khan, while speaking on the occasion, exhorted upon the participants to plant more and more trees for preservation of ecology and environment. He appealed all to use public transport instead of private vehicles whenever possible, to counter air pollution which would be a social contribution. As water is precious and scare, one should not pollute water bodies, he added.
The programme was started with a brief introduction about the Environmental issues by the students followed by an interactive session.
Besides, a pledge was also taken to keep our environment safe and cleanliness as an integral part of life, the official added.