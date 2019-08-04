DLSA holds awareness prog in Kulgam

August 04, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

District Legal Services Authority Kulgam in collaboration with Social Welfare Department Saturday organized legal awareness programme on, “Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights” at a far-flung village Banimulla.

The programme was held under the guidance and supervision of Secretary DLSA Kulgam, Mudasar Farooq.

A large number of students and people from the area attended the programme to get acquainted about their rights under the act.

Speaking on the occasion retainer lawyers highlighted the ambit of legal services and protection and Enforcement of tribal rights on Backward/Tribal areas. Information on various schemes of different departments including social welfare and other departments were provided to the people.

Para legal volunteers and officials from District Legal Services Authority Kulgam and staff members of District Social Welfare office Kulgam were also present on the occasion.