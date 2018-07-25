DLSA Budgam holds training prog for para-legal volunteers

Budgam, July 24:
District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Budgam today organized a daylong refresher training program for para-legal volunteers at New Court complex in Budgam.
The programme was inaugurated by the Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam Rajiv Gupta in presence of CJMs, Munsiff Judge and ARTO Budgam, Bar members and senior lawyers.
The program held in collaboration with ARTO Budgam was attended by scores of volunteers, members from NGOs and social activists of the district.
Speaking on the occasion, the Principal District and Session Budgam Rajiv Gupta who is also the Chairman DLSA Budgam directed the concerned transport authorities to bring changes in the present road safety measures and take them at par with other advanced states having better and sophisticated public transport management system.
He said that the safety measures will materialize only on the ground when all stakeholders including the general public are taken into confidence by imparting awareness about future measures and mechanism in the traffic system.
He said that the transport authorities and other concerned must actively involve traffic volunteers, social activists, students and youth in streamlining the traffic management system which would help all the concerned to be able to minimize the losses due to traffic-related incidents and accidents also.
He said that every citizen has a responsible role to play in ensuring a smooth transport system in the district.