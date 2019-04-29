DLSA Bla oraganises plantation drive at court complex Tangmarg, Drung

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With a motive to increase the green cover and restore the ecological balance, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla undertook a plantation drive at Court Complex Tangmarg and tourist resort Drung, Tangmarg.

As per an official, the drive was kick-started by Secretary DLSA Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal who planted a tree sapling in the premises of Court Complex Tangmarg.

At the tourist resort Drung Tangmarg the Secretary planted saplings of various fruit bearing trees including Walnut, Apricot among others, following the directions of Chief Justice of J&K High Court.

SDM Gulmarg, CEO Gulmarg Development Authority, District Information Officer Baramulla, SDPO Tangmarg, officers from Civil administration and other concerned were present on the occasion.

Speaking after launching the drive, Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal said that the drive was started with the purpose to enhance the green cover besides restoring the natural glory of our depleting environment. He informed that similar drives shall be launched at other places of the district as a step forward to ensure the preservation of the environment. He further said that the main purpose of planting fruit-bearing trees in the forests of Drung Tangmarg is to avoid the human-animal conflict and to prevent crop losses by the wild animals.

“There have been witnessed several incidents where the wild animals approach the residential and habitation areas in search of food. We have decided to plant fruit-bearing trees at their original habitats i.e forests so that they can feed themselves without hunting on agricultural crops and plants”, the Secretary said.

He said that the step is in the right direction to recover the lost glory of environment and it must be the duty of every conscious citizen to involve in this drive to plant more trees so that future generations could be saved from the disastrous consequences of the environmental degradation