DLSA Bandipora organizes awareness program on Beti Bachao Beti Padao

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Bandipora on Thursday organized a day-long awareness program on “Beti Bachao Beti Padao” at Mini-Secretariat Bandipora in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare.

The official spokesperson said the program was attended by senior lawyers and other members of Bar Association Bandipora, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers and scores of employees from different departments.

On the occasion, speakers stressed on creating a mass awareness about women rights in society and empowering them with the education for the betterment of society. Secretary, DLSA Bandipora Iqbal Ahmad Akhoon expressed concern over the growing violence against women in the society and stressed on creating legal knowledge among women folk regarding their rights.

He said that we must ensure education and all other facilities to girl children for the progressive and developed society and said that every citizen must contribute for the gender equality and empowerment of the women by respecting women rights.

Speaking on the occasion ADC Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir said that Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign has proved quite fruitful in creating mass awareness regarding the importance of girls in building a balanced society.

Mir said that district administration is very keen in providing all possible help for empowering the women folk and added that Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign has been doing very well in the district since the day it was launched.